By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) has arrived back in Australia and is confident he will win a rematch with Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) who scored a twelve round decision over the Australian on June 23 at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas. Maloney had a rematch clause in the contract for the bout.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be having a rematch with Joshua Franco,” said Moloney.

“I want to say a huge thanks to Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing for giving me this opportunity. I’m in hotel quarantine now and counting down the days until I can see my family, who I’ve missed like crazy. I can’t wait to get back to America and fight on the big stage again soon. I’m now more motivated than ever to get my world title back.”