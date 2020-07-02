July 2, 2020
Boxing News

Moloney has rematch clause with Franco

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) has arrived back in Australia and is confident he will win a rematch with Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) who scored a twelve round decision over the Australian on June 23 at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas. Maloney had a rematch clause in the contract for the bout.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be having a rematch with Joshua Franco,” said Moloney.

“I want to say a huge thanks to Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing for giving me this opportunity. I’m in hotel quarantine now and counting down the days until I can see my family, who I’ve missed like crazy. I can’t wait to get back to America and fight on the big stage again soon. I’m now more motivated than ever to get my world title back.”

Arum/King: Our rivalry was positive for boxing
Team Serrano blasts Eddie Hearn

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>