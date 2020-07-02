Argentinian journalist Osvaldo Principi made a presentation advocating for the inclusion of certain AIBA “pro” results and World Series of Boxing results in professional boxing records.

WBA Championships Committee chairman Carlos Chavez stated that due to Covid-19 health protocols and travel restrictions, it’s not feasible for many world championships to be approved and all mandatory fights are suspended.

WBA Championships Committee vice-chairman Julio Thyme stated it’s possible that WBA championship fights could be approved for July 18 and July 25.

Golden Boy’s Roberto Diaz requested a fight between WBA regular super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa and WBA gold champion Ronny Rios, saying both are in the United States. Figueroa promoter Tom Brown stated he has already petitioned the WBA for a different fight.

Representatives of WBA gold super lightweight champion Ismael Barroso said Barroso is in the United States and ready to fight in two weeks. They want a fight with WBA regular champion Mario Barrios.

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza stated that decisions with be made during the week and announcements will be made Saturday.

A representative for welterweight Radzhab Butaev wants a fight against #1 rated Yordenis Ugas for the vacant WBA regular title. Current WBA regular champ Alexander Besputin beat Butaev for the title, but then failed his drug test so Besputin will be stripped during the convention.

A rep for WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara said the 37-year-old Lara isn’t getting any younger and needs to fight soon.