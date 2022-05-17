Looks like unified WBC/IBF/WBO super lightweight champion Josh Taylor will make his next title defense against Jose “Chon” Zepeda, his WBC mandatory challenger. Taylor’s camp has confirmed that Taylor-Zepeda is in the works, but not finalized. The formerly undisputed champion was recently stripped of his WBA belt for not defending against that organization’s mandatory challenger, Alberto Puello.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
formerly undisputed? hes still undisputed. he became undisputed less than a year ago and defended wba/wbc/ibf/wbo belts literally 3 months ago. wba is just bitter.
I agree 100% tymikeson.. WBA is a mess. Taylor still undisputed but will have his hands full with Zepeda. If the version of Taylor that fought Catterall shows up then Zepeda can win this fight
Taylor grossly overrated.