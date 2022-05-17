Eric Gomez: “We did everything possible to make this fight happen.”

By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® had the opportunity to speak exclusively to Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez, who gave his thoughts about the situation regarding the Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz and the hurdles they encountered during the negotiations, and more importantly, he wants to tell the boxing world the truth about what’s going on.

Eric Gomez: “We did everything possible to make this fight. We also petitioned the WBC to do an immediate purse bid and it got denied. It’s very clear to us now that Isaac’s team doesn’t want the fight.”

Despite the rumors that Sean Gibbons and the Cruz team wanted the fight, it’s been reported in different social media outlets and forums that Gibbons has been saying that the time isn’t right for the fight to happen and that they will explore different scenarios regarding the career of Pitbull Cruz.