Juan Francisco Estrada will face Joshua Franco on July 16 for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight title. The bout was confirmed once both parties sent their contracts this week with all the details finalized, except for the venue, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Golden Boy Promotions had won the bid to stage the mandatory fight, which was mandated as part of the WBA’s world title reduction plan that will leave the division with only one champion. The WBA continues aiming to decrease the number of champions and the decisions it has been making are moving in that direction.