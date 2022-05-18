It’s title night at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, June 11 as “the world’s greatest boxing promoter” Don King stages a night of title fights on the card titled “The Fight for Freedom and Peace”. Tickets are on sale for $100, $75 and $50. The card will also be presented on Pay-Per-View.

The main event of the evening will feature the WBA heavyweight championship pitting defending champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) going up against the number one contender Daniel DuBois (17-1, 16 KOs) from Greenwich, London.

Promoter King is working away at making an additional title fight or two for the card in his mission to bring an exciting night of boxing in Miami.

The other title fights are the NABA Gold Heavyweight title fight featuring champion DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) of Decatur, GA defending his title against Louisiana slugger in Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs) from Dulac, LA. Guidry’s lone blemish came at the hands of Bryan. Florida’s NABA Cruiserweight Champion Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 Kos) of Sarasota, FL will defend his title against Plantation, Florida’s Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs).

Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs), of Newburgh, NY will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against Ft. Lauderdale, Florida’s Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KOs).