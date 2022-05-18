Unbeaten WBA #1 ranked contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero headlined a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday and promised a first-round knockout victory in his showdown against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Showtime PPV May 28 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“One round, I’m knocking him out. If I say I’m going to do it, then I’m going to do it,” promised Romero. “He’s going to get knocked out by the first punch that he eats. He’s going to run right into something.

“I always feel good every time I’m going into a fight. I don’t like ‘Tank’ as a person and I believe he’s going to get whupped in this fight.

“He ducked me twice for sparring and the bad blood has been there ever since. I’ve been calling him out since 2017. The only reason this fight was made was because I wanted it. He doesn’t want this. He wishes he was fighting some 126 or 122-pounder.

“I just saw a bunch of nervous energy from Gervonta when we faced off. He didn’t say anything to me. He doesn’t even believe he’s going to knock me out.

“Tell me one fight where he hasn’t gotten punched on by smaller dudes with no power? I’m way more accurate than anyone he’s ever fought. I’m way stronger and more explosive. It’s just common sense, he’s getting knocked out.

“I thought Isaac Cruz beat Gervonta. That fight showed just how vulnerable he is. He’s scared of people that can actually crack.

“Having Joel Casamayor in my camp is great. Just watching him, because he’s a slick southpaw, has taught me a lot. He’s helped me with my movement and my accuracy and he’s watched me knock a lot of people out ever since the amateurs.

“I don’t have any message for Davis, I just have these fists.”