Mayweather PPV back on for Saturday The PPV exhibition between Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is back on for Saturday on the helipad at the Burjal Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. Mayweather announced the new date on Instagram. The bout was postponed for one week due to the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Romero vows to KO Tank in one Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

