May 18, 2022
Boxing News

Price, Lundy top July 16 card

Undefeated bantamweight Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price (14-0, 10 KOs) will headline a July 16 card at the Elevations Events Center in Chester, Pennsylvania. The opponent is TBA and the NBA bantamweight title will be on the line.

Seeing action in the six round co-feature will be former world title challenger and local favorite “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-10-1, 14 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout. The 38-year-old Lundy’s opponent is also TBA.

Mayweather PPV back on for Saturday

