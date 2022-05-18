Former world champion and undefeated middleweight Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) will return to Anaheim’s Honda Center on June 11 to face off against former world title challenger, Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK. The 12-rounder, which will be contested at super middleweight, will stream live on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

“I am very excited to return to Anaheim and fight in front of all the fans against a high-quality English rival like Kelly,” said Munguia. “It won’t be an easy night, but we are preparing very hard. This new edition of Mexico vs. England will be very exciting for all fight fans, and I am convinced that I will pass this test and be on my way to a world title soon!”