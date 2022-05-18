Former world champion and undefeated middleweight Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) will return to Anaheim’s Honda Center on June 11 to face off against former world title challenger, Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK. The 12-rounder, which will be contested at super middleweight, will stream live on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.
“I am very excited to return to Anaheim and fight in front of all the fans against a high-quality English rival like Kelly,” said Munguia. “It won’t be an easy night, but we are preparing very hard. This new edition of Mexico vs. England will be very exciting for all fight fans, and I am convinced that I will pass this test and be on my way to a world title soon!”
He beat Kanat Islam, he deserves a big fight. I think Munguia stops him, but I thought Kanat would as well.
Munguia has improved in his game. Any observer can tell Munguia has put some time in the gym to embrace the basics: jab, hook, and the cross. Those basics have been put together well for Munguia at this point in time. Munguia’s granite chin makes up for some of his flaws in his defense at times when fighting on the inside. However, boxing is about improving each step of the way win or lose. Munguia’s arsenal is building up and he is still young in the game. I have been impressed at this level in the game with his improvements. Some folks may disagree, but only pointing out my observations.
I agree with you Scoob and I actually think his defense has gotten a little better recently.
How can this guy be 39 – 0 & have NEVER faced ANYBODY ? If I remember correctly he’s been offered a few big names & title opportunity & his management always turns it down !
This has a deja vu feel to it. Light punching opponents constantly fed to these undefeated, never challenged protected boxers.
Munguia is wasting away with fights like this. Get this man a big fight. Surely Andrade, another fighter desperate for a big fight, should be interested.
Mungia was Andrade’s WBO mandatory. Didn’t take it.
Team Andrade requested that fight. What would you guess was Munguia’s decision?
Mungia is still young, still developing but they’ve maneuvered him to a high ranking and that should come with a higher level of opposition. Yes he’s progressing and Erik Morales is doing fine as his trainer but it’s time to step it up.
What happened with Daniel Jacobs? That would have been a decent scrap and a chance to get a good name on the resume.
Seems they want to throw yet another celebration and milk his loyal countrymen as long as they can. And somebody says Don King smelled money.
Kid has been struggling with 160 for a minute! He should move up and fight Benavidez since Canelo refuses to do so?! Or why not fight GGG as they are both with DAZN?!
I think he’s good at the weight. He was less than 158 for his last one. Benavidez would be too big for him, Canelo might even be too big for him. GGG, on the other hand, would be just fine and that would be a good fight imo.