May 18, 2022
Boxing News

Meng-Pascal Final Press Conference

Meng Pascal Presser
Photo: Damon Gonzalez/ProBox

Light heavyweights Fanlong Meng and Jean Pascal faced off at the final press conference for their clash Friday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The action can be seen thru the ProBox app.

The card will also feature the quarterfinals of the ProBox “Last Chance” tournament featuring eight fighters in the 140lb division. All were once-promising boxers who have stumbled in recent bouts. The winner of the tournament will get a Last Chance at revitalizing his career.

The lineup:
Zhiming Wang (11-3, 3 KOs) vs. Francisco Armenta (12-1, 4 KOs)
Kendo Castañeda (17-5, 8 KOs) vs. Sonny Frederickson (21-5, 14 KOs)
Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KOs) vs. Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs)
Antonio “Toño” Moran (26-5-1, 19 KOs) vs. Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KOs)

