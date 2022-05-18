By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the undefeated WBO-NABO super middleweight champ Steven “So Cold” Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) who fights this Saturday night against Louis Rose (17-3, 7 KOs) on the Janibek-Dignum Top Rank card at Resorts World Las Vegas. Nelson talked about his relationship with pound-for-pound great Terence “Bud” Crawford, his stint in the Army where he took up boxing, his many interests outside the ring that includes learning how to fly. He also shared his thoughts on the potential super showdown between Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. in this exclusive interview.

_