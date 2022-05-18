A group of elite Cuban boxers are preparing to make their professional debuts against Mexican fighters this Friday at the Palenque de la Feria de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

That evening, we will see in the ring amateur stars Lázaro Álvarez, Olympic medalist in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Roniel Iglesias, medalist in Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020, Feliciano Hernández amateur champion 2021, Arlen López, medalist Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020; and Julio Cesar La Cruz medalist in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

These will be the first Cuban amateur fighters to fight professionally after the Cuban Boxing Federation gave the green light in April for their participation in paid boxing.

The following are the matches that will take place:

Super featherweight- Osvel Caballero (Cuba) vs. Joshman Reyes (Mexico)

Super lightweight- Lázaro Álvarez (Cuba) vs. Francisco Mercado (Mexico)

Super welterweight- Roniel Iglesias (Cuba) vs. Brandon Perez (Mexico)

Super Middleweight- Yoenlis Hernández (Cuba) vs. Gabriel López (Mexico)

Light Heavyweight- Arlen López (Cuba) vs. Fernando Galvan (Mexico)

Cruiserweight- Julio César la Cruz (Cuba) vs. Deivis Casseres (Colombia).