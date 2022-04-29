Taylor, Serrano, Crews-Dezurn, Cederoos make weight Katie Taylor 134.6 vs. Amanda Serrano 133.6

(Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO female lightweight titles) Franchon Crews Dezurn 166.8 vs. Elin Cederroos 167.8

(Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO female super middleweight titles) Jessie Vargas 153 vs. Liam Smith 154

Austin Williams 158.8 vs. Chordale Booker 157.4

Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Miguel Cartagena 110.4

Reshat Mati 143.8 vs. Joe Eli Hernandez 144.2

Khalil Coe 174.6 vs. William Langston 173

Skye Nicolson 125.6 vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis ?? Venue: Madison Square Garden, NYC

Promoter: Matchroom

