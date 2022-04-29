The Showtime PPV undercard is set for the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero clash on May 28 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Two-division world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) will defend his WBA middleweight title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KOs) in the co-feature. Also, in a pair of ten rounders unbeaten super welterweight Jesús “Mono” Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) meets Luke Santamaría (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in a “Revenge of the Nephew” showdown, and super featherweight Eduardo Ramírez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) faces Luis Meléndez (17-1, 13 KOs).