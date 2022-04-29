The Showtime PPV undercard is set for the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero clash on May 28 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Two-division world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) will defend his WBA middleweight title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KOs) in the co-feature. Also, in a pair of ten rounders unbeaten super welterweight Jesús “Mono” Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) meets Luke Santamaría (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in a “Revenge of the Nephew” showdown, and super featherweight Eduardo Ramírez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) faces Luis Meléndez (17-1, 13 KOs).
Erislandy Lara just turned 39 and his last three opponents have been Thomas Lamanna, Greg Vendetti and Ramon Alvarez. He hasn’t fought in a year and now he’s fighting Spike O’Sullivan. Either he’s semi-retired and just enjoying the paydays or PBC is a doing a terrible job by him.
Spare us. It’s a waste to even mention. I guarantee the venue will be 90% empty up until the main event.
Dear God Davis a ppv fighter. Imagine Duran Leonard Hearns Hagler were on network tv more times than not and only on ppv in major fights. Davisvwhat a joke.
Another junk undercard brought to you by the bag of the year, MR. ALFRED HAYMON. This guy has no shame. No class.