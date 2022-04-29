“This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth – I’m done.”

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show that he is serious about walking away from boxing for real. “I’m quitting while I’m ahead,” he said. “I’m undefeated, only the second man in history to retire undefeated heavyweight champion.”

Fury stated he’s not interested in fighting Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, although he may be open to exhibitions or WWE.

“The fans will always want more,” said Fury. “They are always baying for more blood. But at the end of the day I don’t have anything more to give. I’ve given everything I’ve got. I’ve been a professional 14 years, I’ve been boxing over 20 years.

“My time is to go out on a high. I always said that I wanted to walk away on top of the sport, and do it on my terms, and I didn’t want to be the person who said ‘well, I should have maybe retired two years ago’ or whatever.

“I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang. Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance – they will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry, and no amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I’m very happy.”