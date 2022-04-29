Valdez, Stevenson make weight Oscar Valdez 129.6 vs. Shakur Stevenson 130

(WBC/WBO super featherweight title) Keyshawn Davis 136.2 vs. Esteban Sanchez 136.6

Nico Ali Walsh 159.2 vs. Alejandro Ibarra 160.4

Raymond Muratalla 134.8 vs. Jeremy Hill 134

Andres Cortes 131.8 vs. Alexis del Bosque 131.6

Troy Isley 157.4 vs. Anthony Hannah 156.8

Abdullah Mason 136.4 vs. Luciano Ramos 137.8

Antoine Cobb 143.6 vs. Jaylan Phillips 142.4 Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

