Oscar Valdez 129.6 vs. Shakur Stevenson 130
(WBC/WBO super featherweight title)
Keyshawn Davis 136.2 vs. Esteban Sanchez 136.6
Nico Ali Walsh 159.2 vs. Alejandro Ibarra 160.4
Raymond Muratalla 134.8 vs. Jeremy Hill 134
Andres Cortes 131.8 vs. Alexis del Bosque 131.6
Troy Isley 157.4 vs. Anthony Hannah 156.8
Abdullah Mason 136.4 vs. Luciano Ramos 137.8
Antoine Cobb 143.6 vs. Jaylan Phillips 142.4
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Well I think valdez has big chances to win looks sharp and shakur looked nervous he barely make the weigh
Regardless of this I hope shakur use his famous skills and fight valdez like a warrior instead being running like chicken
I wanna see shakur heart tomorrow
My pick ???
Shakur by bicycle decicion with unflavored Victory
Oscar will be robbed
Shakur goods
– great defense
– long reach
– size
– great job
Bads:
– no pinching power
– bad quality oposition
– has not been tested
– lack of heart (avoid fighting forward)
Valdez goods:
– decent punching power
– aggressiveness
-lot of heart
– good quality oposition
Bads:
– sensitive skin (easy to cut)
– too small for 130 lbs
How is Valdez too small for 130 he said he couldn’t make weight at 126 anymore that’s why he moved up
I hope shakur don’t run like chicken and make boring fight
Most likely shakur will ride his motorcycle
Shakur by gift (oscar will get robbed)
I think that as soon as shakur feel the power he will lose his composure
Shakur has to keep oscar away but oscar is specialist to go inside distance
I wana see shakur heart tomorrow
I am very curious as to how Stevenson will react if he takes a solid punch on his chin.
Folks underestimate Shakur! Not a huge puncher, but enough to keep your ass honest!! I say he slices and dices Valdez to a late round TKO
I’m just happy we have a good fight to enjoy tomorrow. I think this fight will surprise some people.Oscars’ last 2 fights were against excellent opposition. Should be interesting, and, oh yeah, it’s FREE!!
I got Valdez by KO in 9 rounds!!! Going to be a bad ass fight without a doubt!!! Viva México Cabronesss
f Shakur has weak chin he will lose late stoppage or decision getting dropped twice..if not he will win decision..8/4
I like Valdez for his heart and agressivity but i have a feeling shakur will beat him by unanimous decision .Good luck for both