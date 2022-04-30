Six sons of well-known former boxers were in action on Friday night at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In the main event, unbeaten Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, scored a fifth round TKO over previously unbeaten Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, to win the WBC USNBC heavyweight title. Morrison came out aggressively and Rahman calmly outboxed him. Morrison starting turning the tables in round four and dropped Rahman in round five. Rahman beat the count and the bout was stopped by referee Robert Hoyle during Morrison’s follow-up barrage. Rahman complained about the stoppage, which seemed premature. Time was 1:37.
Lightweight Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (15-1, 9 KOs), son of former heavyweight contender Mike “The Bounty” Hunter, won an exciting ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Demarius “Chuckie” Hunter (12-1, 7 KOs). Hunter wore down Driver in a good two-way fight. Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 97-93.
Welterweight Roberto Duran Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs), son of ring legend Roberto Duran, lost a six round unanimous decision to unbeaten 19-year-old Arturo Moreno (6-0, 2 KOs). Moreno was simply busier. Scores were 60-54, 58-56, 59-55.
Super welterweight Sharif Rahman (6-0, 3 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, scored a six round unanimous decision over Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 60-54.
Cruiserweight Gerald McClellan Jr. (2-0, 1 KO), son of former world champion Gerald McClellan, took a four round majority decision over Demetrius Alexander (1-1, 1 KO). Scores were 39-37, 39-37, 38-38.
G-Man JR, Wow, I had no idea his son was a fighter. I feel like any thought of His father brings tears to my eyes. I will never forget that fight against Benn. That was the toughest night I ever had as a boxing fan. I spoke to Gerald about 15 years ago, and it was amazing. We chopped it up on the phone for about a half hour talking boxing. That fight could have been stopped a couple times. Life, huh? All the best to you G-Man JR..
Wow I was shocked too. I hope he is successful and can help out his dad, one of the hardest punchers I have ever seen, who also had a ton of heart. Maybe too much. G-man vs JJ and Benn will live forever in the hearts and minds of boxing fans. Good luck Jr.