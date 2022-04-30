Six sons of well-known former boxers were in action on Friday night at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In the main event, unbeaten Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, scored a fifth round TKO over previously unbeaten Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, to win the WBC USNBC heavyweight title. Morrison came out aggressively and Rahman calmly outboxed him. Morrison starting turning the tables in round four and dropped Rahman in round five. Rahman beat the count and the bout was stopped by referee Robert Hoyle during Morrison’s follow-up barrage. Rahman complained about the stoppage, which seemed premature. Time was 1:37.

Lightweight Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (15-1, 9 KOs), son of former heavyweight contender Mike “The Bounty” Hunter, won an exciting ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Demarius “Chuckie” Hunter (12-1, 7 KOs). Hunter wore down Driver in a good two-way fight. Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 97-93.

Welterweight Roberto Duran Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs), son of ring legend Roberto Duran, lost a six round unanimous decision to unbeaten 19-year-old Arturo Moreno (6-0, 2 KOs). Moreno was simply busier. Scores were 60-54, 58-56, 59-55.

Super welterweight Sharif Rahman (6-0, 3 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, scored a six round unanimous decision over Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 60-54.

Cruiserweight Gerald McClellan Jr. (2-0, 1 KO), son of former world champion Gerald McClellan, took a four round majority decision over Demetrius Alexander (1-1, 1 KO). Scores were 39-37, 39-37, 38-38.