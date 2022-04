Former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) pounded on Kompayak Porpramook (61-13-1, 41 KOs) in a four round exhibition on Saturday night in Bangkok, Thailand. Both fighters wore headgear. Srisaket is scheduled to challenge WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on June 25th in San Antonio, Texas.

In a bout for the WBC ABC Continental light flyweight title, Danai Ngiabphukhiaw (11-3, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Vijes Oak (3-1, 2 KOs).