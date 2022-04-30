April 30, 2022
Boxing News

Valdez: Don’t underestimate me

By Hesiquio Balderas

Comments from WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, who is a fairly heavy betting underdog in tonight’s showdown with WBO champ Shakur Stevenson…

“I know that people say you’re only as good as your last fight and in that regard they’re right, it wasn’t my best performance in my last fight. But that there, along and the fact that it is a unification fight, gave me the extra motivation to succeed and train harder.

“I know what everyone is thinking, but I trained extra hard for this fight. Me, Eddy Reynoso, my manager Frank Espinoza, and all the team we have a good game plan and we trained as hard as ever. Don’t underestimate me. I’ll show that I’m the best fighter at 130 pounds!”

