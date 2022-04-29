Mayweather-Moore update When Legendary undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) returns to the ring to face unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) on PPV May 14, the fight’s venue will deliver a unique experience as the two competitors square off outdoors “in the skies of Dubai” on the helipad above the 59th floor of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel. The ring setup is pretty amazing. Taylor, Serrano, Crews-Dezurn, Cederoos make weight Mhlongo-Bopape meet in a rematch

