When Legendary undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) returns to the ring to face unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) on PPV May 14, the fight’s venue will deliver a unique experience as the two competitors square off outdoors “in the skies of Dubai” on the helipad above the 59th floor of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel. The ring setup is pretty amazing.
……and? Zzzzzzzzz……….
“..as the two competitors square off outdoors “in the skies of Dubai” on the helipad above the 59th floor of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.”
– Is there a risk that one of the boxers gets tossed out of the ring and falls most of the way until they’re combination protective cup / parachute opens and they glide to safety?????
Sure the Money team gonna have a lot of fun while over there. I hear about the parties and they’re into some wild $hit out there.
Good motivation to stay off the ropes.
Wouldn’t even watch it for free!!
Although I couldn’t care less about this exhibition bout, now that I took a look at the location, I can see why.
However, they could have hosted a fight that has significance.
Would love nothing more than to see Floyd and his entire team fall off the edge and plummet to their deaths. Now THAT is PPV worthy!!!
“Dangerous” Don Moore’s median oppon.
record is 2-6. His opp record in aggregate is 56-165-6 for a 25% win %.
Sounds like a fun vacation for Floyd but I won’t be contributing. Minimal risk, high reward.