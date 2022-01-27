Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and women’s P4P Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) are set to clash at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 30, live worldwide on DAZN. MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

Taylor and Serrano will come face-to-face in the Big Apple on the first leg of a global press tour next Wednesday, February 2. A London press conference will be held in early February. The fight not only be available worldwide on DAZN, but also through select cable & satellite pay-per-view providers in the U.S.

Presale begins at 12noon ET on Thursday February 3, with tickets on general sale at 12noon ET on Friday February 4 – tickets start at $56. To sign up to the exclusive presale, visit msg.Com/taylorserrano