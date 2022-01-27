Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and women’s P4P Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) are set to clash at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 30, live worldwide on DAZN. MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.
Taylor and Serrano will come face-to-face in the Big Apple on the first leg of a global press tour next Wednesday, February 2. A London press conference will be held in early February. The fight not only be available worldwide on DAZN, but also through select cable & satellite pay-per-view providers in the U.S.
Presale begins at 12noon ET on Thursday February 3, with tickets on general sale at 12noon ET on Friday February 4 – tickets start at $56. To sign up to the exclusive presale, visit msg.Com/taylorserrano
I know this article is really selling this, and it will be available to the whole world. But, the truth is not a lot of people will care. As much as these 2 women deserve their accolades, the fact is women’s boxing is painful to watch. Between the ones who don’t like to see women getting hit, to the fans who need that spark in a fight that women just cannot deliver, neither this important fight nor any other involving females boxing will satisfy. It is why Lucia Rijker never made a major splash. The aggression, ferocity, punching power, speed and skill level that fans are used to and need, just aren’t present in women’s boxing. The only reason women’s boxing is making the strides it is right now, is because of guilt and social pressures to accept it. So, woke simps like Eddie Hearne, Lou Dibella and a couple of others are getting in the mix. You don’t see Al Haymon signing any women do you? And you won’t because he’s all about dollars and how to make them. Mayweather will likely never have a female boxer in his stable either.
Mayweather’s signed female fighters, he has Ava Knight right now. She fought on the Tank Davis – Cruz card. He’s also had Layla McCarter and Savannah Marshall turned pro with him, she fought on Mayweather’s card when he fought McGregor.
Taylor’s getting up there she’s 35 now and she’s had a couple of closer fights than usual, especially against Jonas. But she’s also naturally much larger. She’s been a lightweight her entire career and Serrano has been as low as superbantam and it was only three years ago. I’m leaning towards Serrano by decision, but I think it can go either way.
Hey Listen Chris it seems you Serrano see Serranos fights in the last couple the years,The female fights sometime are better the man open you mind,