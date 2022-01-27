January 27, 2022
Boxing News

Conceição-Martinez Final Press Conference

Robson Conceição Vs Xavier Martinezrobson Conceição Vs Xavier Martinez Pose3
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The 130-pound title picture will crystallize on ESPN Saturday evening from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa as the unbeaten Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) battles recent world title challenger Robson Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round WBC title eliminator. The fighters faced off at Thursday’s press conference.

Robson Conceição: “What happened against Valdez was just a small setback. What I learned from that fight is that it was a great fight, but the fans know I won the fight. They know I’m the man. I’m very motivated. After the fight with Valdez, I walked out of the ring very happy with my performance. I went straight to the gym. I had a very good training camp, and now I’m facing a very tough opponent. That makes me even happier. I hope he is ready for a great fight. I’m ready! I always overcome all obstacles. Martinez is a very tough fighter. We will be battling for our lives inside the ring. I trained very hard to come out with a big victory. For me, every fight is a world title fight.”

Xavier Martinez: “I’ve been putting the work in, and I can’t let this opportunity slip by me. I’m not overlooking Conceição. He is a great opponent. He is the main objective right now, but after this, I want a title shot. If it’s not right after, I want to keep active and maybe fight for a title next year.”

Gutierrez-Colbert Virtual Press Conference Quotes
Taylor-Serrano clash set for April 30 at MSG

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>