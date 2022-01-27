The 130-pound title picture will crystallize on ESPN Saturday evening from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa as the unbeaten Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) battles recent world title challenger Robson Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round WBC title eliminator. The fighters faced off at Thursday’s press conference.

Robson Conceição: “What happened against Valdez was just a small setback. What I learned from that fight is that it was a great fight, but the fans know I won the fight. They know I’m the man. I’m very motivated. After the fight with Valdez, I walked out of the ring very happy with my performance. I went straight to the gym. I had a very good training camp, and now I’m facing a very tough opponent. That makes me even happier. I hope he is ready for a great fight. I’m ready! I always overcome all obstacles. Martinez is a very tough fighter. We will be battling for our lives inside the ring. I trained very hard to come out with a big victory. For me, every fight is a world title fight.”

Xavier Martinez: “I’ve been putting the work in, and I can’t let this opportunity slip by me. I’m not overlooking Conceição. He is a great opponent. He is the main objective right now, but after this, I want a title shot. If it’s not right after, I want to keep active and maybe fight for a title next year.”