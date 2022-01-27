21-year-old junior lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (20-1, 7 KOs) hopes to bounce back from his first career defeat in a 10-round bout against veteran Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KOs) on Friday, March 4 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The Flores-Montoya clash will take place underneath the junior welterweight main event between former unified champion Jose Ramirez and two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Flores-Montoya joins an undercard that already includes featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) against Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder, the six-round heavyweight professional debut of U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., rising junior lightweight Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder, lightweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder, 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder, and middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.