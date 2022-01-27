January 27, 2022
Boxing News

Gabriel Flores Jr. returns March 4

21-year-old junior lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (20-1, 7 KOs) hopes to bounce back from his first career defeat in a 10-round bout against veteran Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KOs) on Friday, March 4 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The Flores-Montoya clash will take place underneath the junior welterweight main event between former unified champion Jose Ramirez and two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Flores-Montoya joins an undercard that already includes featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) against Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder, the six-round heavyweight professional debut of U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., rising junior lightweight Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder, lightweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder, 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder, and middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Taylor-Serrano clash set for April 30 at MSG
Richard Slone to train Nico Ali Walsh

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>