September 12, 2021
Tapia destroys Bunchan in 47 seconds

Middleweight Glen Tapia (24-5, 16 KOs) returned with a brutal first round KO against Narong Bunchan (28-9, 22 KOs) on Sunday night at La Perle in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tapia bum-rushed Bunchan firing a non-stop barrage of punches that drove Bunchan into the ropes. Bunchan was given a count. Tapia then battered him to the canvas as the bout was stopped. Time was :47.

“I wanted to show the world that I’m back!” proclaimed an emotional Tapia afterward. It was Tapia’s first fight after a four-year break. He ended a four-fight losing streak with the win. Tapia plans to return to the ring next month, again in the UAE.

Former world champions Riddick Bowe and Amir Khan were at ringside.

