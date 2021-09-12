September 12, 2021
Boxing Results

Yerbossynuly KOs Allen in WBA eliminator

In a WBA super middleweight eliminator, WBA #1 Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) scored a tenth round knockout over WBA #10 rated Lennox Allen (22-2, 14 KOs) on Sunday night at the Jekpe-Jek Arena, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Competitive fight until Yerbossynuly caught Allen in a corner and blasted him to his knees for the count.

Tapia destroys Bunchan in 47 seconds
Nagano repeats victory over Beppu

