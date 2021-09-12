A press conference is planned for this week to announce “La Ultima Batalla” (The Last Stand) featuring the return of boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera against two-time world champion Daniel Ponce De Leon in the six-round welterweight main event on November 20 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also listed for that event is heavyweight Johnathon Rice (fresh off his nationally televised KO of Michael Coffie), undefeated super featherweight Abel Mendoza, and welterweight Josh “Pitbull” Torres. Tickets for the eight-fight event promoted by Tapia Promotions will go on sale Monday.