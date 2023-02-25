The showdown between Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is set for April 22 on Showtime PPV at a venue to be named in Las Vegas.
Stephen Espinoza, President, SHOWTIME Sports: “Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most exciting fights that can be made in boxing. We have two supremely talented boxers, both in their prime, who have amassed huge fanbases, meeting in a career-defining fight. This is the epitome of a crossover boxing event. All credit to Tank and Ryan for staying the course and giving the fans the fight they want. SHOWTIME has delivered the three biggest pay-per-view events in television history and we are thrilled to add this marquee event to our list of culture-moving matchups.”
Oscar De La Hoya: The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank. Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to be leading the drive to get this fight signed and are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP. It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight. Our motto has always been that the fans come first, and this is just another example of how we’re leading by example.
Kingry’s defense will be his downfall in this fight. Kingry does not move his head enough to stay clear of counters. Kingry will have his moments where his offensive hand speed will win some rounds. However, once Tank cracks him with counter hook Kingry will wish he had not been in this fight. Tank TKO.
This is a hype fight. Tank almost done if he keeps getting in trouble w/ legal issues. KingRy a hype job (at 135, unproven at 140). But if Teofimo can get a fight with Josh Taylor, I guess it is legit that KingRy gets a $ fight with Davis. If Davis is focused, he won’t lose to KingRy, but may lose to Shakur or Devin.
Wow. We finally get a big fight with two guys in their prime and according to you one guys is a “hype job” and the other is “almost done” because of legal issues. He’s not going to jail or charged with anything that’s gonna cause him to go to jail but this fight is a “hype fight”(whatever the fuck that means) because he’s “almost done” because of future legal trouble that haven’t happened yet. Thanks nostradumbass.
If you haven’t looked around recently nobody fights each other anymore and people like you are the reason why. And when one guy loses, no matter how close the fight was, “he got exposed” “I told you he was a hype job”. And we wonder why these guys never risk taking an L. Then guys like you that follow them on social media, start leaving comments talking shit with your Twitter fingers and making fun of them for losing.
Then we can hope that neither injuries nor prison sentences stop this fight.
It feels a bit like a boy going up against a man. Wrong of me perhaps to think so.
Garcia often attacks with a stiff upper body and chin in the air. No good against an extraordinary counter boxer.
Hope that Garcia miraculously matures and surprises. Then this fight could be something to remember.
Joe Goossen knows by now Ryan Garcia’s weakness on defense, sure he might try to improve that on him. According to Goossen Ryan is training incredible hard for this fight, and his power have increased. Knowing the way Gervonta Davis prepares himself for every fight, predict the outcome of this mega fight is hard but I will favor Garcia because of these factors: Davis is no longer with Floyd, his legal problems, disadvantage in size and maybe power, because seems that Davis is not that explosive at a higher weight and against bigger guys. Nonetheless, I welcome any result as long this fight happens.
Great. Finally Really done? Venue?
Barucho, you smoking? Davis knocked out Barrios who was way bigger, and Pedraza, who was much taller as well. He does carry his power up to 140 lbs, I believe. Rolly Romero is a full fledged 140 lber fighting at lightweight. Barrios just lost a decision to Keith Thurman at 147 lbs and his last fight was at that weight. If Tank’s chin holds up to Garcia’s power, he should TKO Garcia. Garcia just don’t have the defensive prowess to deal with Tanks counter punching and boxing IQ. He’s still dangerous, but that chin in the air offensive approach is riskier than one night with Bangkok Betty.
So I am questioning the validity of the outcome of this fight due to the fact that the sport I love dearly is e the most obvious in corruption or controversy to be more exact cause first is just speculation without proof.
I am thinking if this fight is exciting and close, Ryan gets the W
My reasoning is that ONLY Ryan can exercise the rematch clause with a victory, So given that Showtime and Tank are the A side for this one
Then the rematch now flips to DAZN and Ryan
This fight will generate and possibly break records ending in huge money made….imagine how much bigger the rematch would be
So should I put my money on Ryan knowing this sport and this possible “plan” what you guys think
Tank was very easy to be hit in his last fight against whatever his name was. He didn’t look like anything special. Garcia has gotten better with each fight. I think Garcia may outbox and even hurt Tank. I just want a good fight. Years ago I’d say Tank would walk right through Ryan because he keeps his chin so high up in the air when he punches. Still may be the case but Tank is for sure going to get busted up in the process.