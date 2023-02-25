February 25, 2023
Makabu, Jack make weight

Ilunga Makabu 198.5 vs. Badou Jack 199.8
(WBC cruiserweight title)

Jake Paul 183.6 vs. Tommy Fury 184.5
Ziyad Almaayouf 145.6 vs. Ronnald Martinez 142.5
Muhsin Cason 199.1 vs. Taryel Jafarov 200.5
Bader Samreen 138 vs. Viorel Simion 138.6

Venue: Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Skill Challenge Entertainment
TV: ESPN+ PPV ($49.99)

  • Funny that paul will be ranked at cruiserweight if he wins when he weighs 184……… Whereas Makubu, badou, cason etc weighed in bang on limit and will be considerably heavier come fight time……he’ll get smashed fighting a proper cruiser. My guess is u-tubby and little timmy ends in some kind of controversy so they rematch………neither of them have a career outside of their little bromance

