Former WBA super world featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (27-1-1, 21 KOs) made his long awaited ring return Saturday morning in Santa Marta, Colombia. Walters ground out a workmanlike unanimous decisión over local favorite Luis Diaz Marmol (19-17, 11 KOs) in the eight round super lightweight main event.

The veteran Marmol was very game but the overall experience and skill level of Walters was the difference. Walters was coming off of a long layoff but had been training for months. He did not show much effects of ring inactivity as he was in complete control. The official scorecard ready 80-72 and 78-84 twice. A quick return to the ring is expected for Walters, who wants to remain active.