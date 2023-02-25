Former WBA super world featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (27-1-1, 21 KOs) made his long awaited ring return Saturday morning in Santa Marta, Colombia. Walters ground out a workmanlike unanimous decisión over local favorite Luis Diaz Marmol (19-17, 11 KOs) in the eight round super lightweight main event.
The veteran Marmol was very game but the overall experience and skill level of Walters was the difference. Walters was coming off of a long layoff but had been training for months. He did not show much effects of ring inactivity as he was in complete control. The official scorecard ready 80-72 and 78-84 twice. A quick return to the ring is expected for Walters, who wants to remain active.
Maybe get down to 135. When Haney splits up all those belts maybe Walters can get one of the champions to make a defense against the former champion with the big record.
Maybe but i saw the fight on a feed from Tijuana mx and he did not look good physically, a little soft.
Oh you can see he isn’t in the greatest shape in the pictures – or are you saying that maybe 130 would be even better for him?