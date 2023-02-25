Report/Photos by Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Sports

Former two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KOs) from Santiago De Cuba wasted little time destroying Jesus Martinez (21-3, 14 KOs) in front of a screaming soldout crowd at the Hialeah Park Casino in Hialeah, Florida. Rigo ended Martinez’ night quickly, flooring him multiple times before the fight was waved off at 1:14 of round one.

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Ariel Perez De La Torre from Camaguey, Cuba elevated himself after scoring a well fought eight round unanimous decision win over Yonfrez Parejo from Valencia, Venezuela. Parejo was tough as nails after being dropped a few times in the contest by De La Torre hooks, and he kept on coming back with shots of his own but fell short. Judges’ official scores were 80-69, 79-70 (2x).

Welterweight Damian Lescaille from Camaguey, Cuba got a spark lit in him after taking a hard punch at the opening bell from Lucas McDonald from Bellville, Texas. Lescaille stepped on the gas in return, landing hard power shots that stopped McDonald at the official time of 2:03 of the opening round.

Middleweight prospect Yoanki Urrutia from Las Tubas, Cuba, went the distance beating Luis Eduardo Florez from Puerto Libertador, Col. by eight round unanimous decision. The judges’ scorecards read 80-72 79-73 (2x).

Welterweight puncher Adlay Rodriguez from Havana, Cuba certainly made his presence felt by impressively breaking down a very tough Ryan Schwartzberg from Dania, Florida ending his night at the official time of :59 seconds of round three.

Super Lightweight Francisco Rodriguez from Tampa, Florida had an impressive outing in his professional debut by stopping Brodyx Gilman at the official time :48 seconds of round one.

Heavyweight favorite Gustavo Trujillo from Miami, Florida by way of Cuba destroyed Jawaski Bethly with a vicious body shot that sent him down to the canvas twice, ending Bethly night at the official time of 1:09 of the opening stanza.

Cruiserweight Carlos Fromenta from Cuba broke down Arnondo Reeves from Jefferson, MO, ending his night at the official time of 1:41 seconds of round two.