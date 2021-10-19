It’s official. Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA lightweight championship against unbeaten Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Showtime PPV on Sunday, December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, go on sale to the general public this Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

**Presale tickets are available today beginning at 11 a.m. PT through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. PT at AXS.com with the presale code: STAPLES