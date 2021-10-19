It’s official. Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA lightweight championship against unbeaten Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Showtime PPV on Sunday, December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, go on sale to the general public this Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.
**Presale tickets are available today beginning at 11 a.m. PT through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. PT at AXS.com with the presale code: STAPLES
Tank is definitely PPV worthy but should have been against known and bigger opponents. #watchthehighlights
I hope Tank wins by a dramatic knockout.
That will be delicious.
Like vanilla ice cream. It’s like spaghetti with fresh parmesan cheese.
Speaketh … FJB.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.
I don’t consider this a PPV matchup. Who has Rolly defeated? Too many question marks about Rolly to warrant PPV prices.
Not sure why this fight is in LA. Rolly Is from Vegas and Tank has spend time here. It only makes sense to have it here.Not sure why they picked LA. Especially with all their rules in regards to Vaccines and indoor restrictions. It’s like they just closed their eyes and picked a point on the map.
Good point, KP! Not sure why LA. Are they trying to attract a Laker/ Hollywood fan base?
I wonder how the undercard on this one ends up looking.Would they put Gary Russell’s mandatory on this card?