Fight Academy has announced that this Saturday’s show (October 23) at Ponds Forge Arena in Sheffield, England, has been postponed after a late medical issue for one of the main fighters, along with positive Covid tests made the event unviable.

Hamed Ghaz was due to top the bill, with local Keanen Wainwright in the chief support slot. The card will be rearranged for a later date.

Fight Academy’s Dennis Hobson, stated: “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the show. It’s something we never like to do, and it’s only happened a handful of times to me in all my years in boxing.

“With the fights that have fallen through at the last minute, it just became impossible to find suitable opponents and it wouldn’t have been fair on the fans, or fighters, to go ahead.

“Again, apologies to everyone affected – I’m disappointed for all the boxers who were lined up on the card, and their supporters.”