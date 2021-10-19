The undercard is set for the November 13 Jaime Munguia vs. Gabe Rosado clash at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The DAZN telecast will feature three ten-rounders. Welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 11 KOs) faces off against Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15 KOs) in the co-feature. Middleweight D’Mitrus Ballard (20-0-1, 11 KOs) meets Paul Valenzuela, Jr. (26-9, 17 KOs). Lightweight William Zepeda (23-0, 21 KOs) faces John Moralde (24-4, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental America’s title.

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night portion of the night, live on Facebook Watch, Arley Muncino (29-3-2, 10 KOs) will meet Jackie Calvo (14-6-2, 1 KO) of Mexico City in a 10-round female flyweight battle.

Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KOs) will make his return to the ring facing off against Jose Gonzalez (23-9-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight event.

Alejandro Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a 4-round super lightweight fight against Osmel Mayorga (2-2, 1 KO).

Jorge Chavez will make his pro debut in a 4-round super featherweight bout against Gilberto Aguilar (0-3).

Tickets for Munguia vs. Rosado are on sale now.