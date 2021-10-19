The undercard is set for the November 13 Jaime Munguia vs. Gabe Rosado clash at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The DAZN telecast will feature three ten-rounders. Welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 11 KOs) faces off against Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15 KOs) in the co-feature. Middleweight D’Mitrus Ballard (20-0-1, 11 KOs) meets Paul Valenzuela, Jr. (26-9, 17 KOs). Lightweight William Zepeda (23-0, 21 KOs) faces John Moralde (24-4, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental America’s title.
Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night portion of the night, live on Facebook Watch, Arley Muncino (29-3-2, 10 KOs) will meet Jackie Calvo (14-6-2, 1 KO) of Mexico City in a 10-round female flyweight battle.
Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KOs) will make his return to the ring facing off against Jose Gonzalez (23-9-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight event.
Alejandro Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a 4-round super lightweight fight against Osmel Mayorga (2-2, 1 KO).
Jorge Chavez will make his pro debut in a 4-round super featherweight bout against Gilberto Aguilar (0-3).
Tickets for Munguia vs. Rosado are on sale now.
Rosado will likely knock out Munguia in the 4th round. Munguia’s defense is atrocious. And we all know what Rosado does to guys like Munguia. He knocks them out.
If Munguia makes it past the 4th round, I will be in shock.
Speaketh … FJB.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.
Unless Munguia lands a massive body shot, I don’t se him winning. Unless of course it goes the distance and he is given a gift decision.