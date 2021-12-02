December 1, 2021
Boxing News

Tank planning perfect performance

0018 Gervonta Davis
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

WBA lightweight regular champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis previewed his world title PPV battle with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking place this Sunday from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“The change in opponent didn’t affect much in my training,” said Davis. “That’s just the sport of boxing. You have to be ready for anything. I always know that I have to adapt to whatever comes my way. Everyone says he’s going to come forward, but that’s easier said than done. If he does, we’ll give the fans an exciting fight. We know that’s his game plan. I just have to be smart, do what I do best, and put on a perfect performance.

“It’s amazing to be fighting on Sunday. You have football during the day and boxing at night. I have a lot of young fans that watch me and I think this is going to be a great show. I’m excited to be in Los Angeles. I was made for this stage and I can’t wait to put on a great performance Sunday.”

JoJo: I am going to get Haney out of there
TrillerVerz IV weights from NYC

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>