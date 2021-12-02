WBA lightweight regular champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis previewed his world title PPV battle with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking place this Sunday from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“The change in opponent didn’t affect much in my training,” said Davis. “That’s just the sport of boxing. You have to be ready for anything. I always know that I have to adapt to whatever comes my way. Everyone says he’s going to come forward, but that’s easier said than done. If he does, we’ll give the fans an exciting fight. We know that’s his game plan. I just have to be smart, do what I do best, and put on a perfect performance.

“It’s amazing to be fighting on Sunday. You have football during the day and boxing at night. I have a lot of young fans that watch me and I think this is going to be a great show. I’m excited to be in Los Angeles. I was made for this stage and I can’t wait to put on a great performance Sunday.”