TrillerVerz IV weights from NYC Michael Hunter 222 vs. Jerry Forrest 231

Cassius Chaney 249.4 vs. George Arias 225.6

Trey Lippe-Morrison 236.2 vs. Mike Balogun 235.2

Junior Wright 232.8 vs. Joe Jones 214.6

Frederic Julan 174.2 vs. Khainell Wheeler 172.8 Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom, NYC

Promoter: Triller

TV: FITE Tank planning perfect performance Fight Club OC Weights

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.