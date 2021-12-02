“Experience will be a key factor in my victory, but my power, speed and boxing ability are important too and I think that they are being underestimated,” says Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz (32-1-1 15KOs), who challenges Devin Haney (26-0 15 KOs) for the WBC lightweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday on DAZN.

“I’m a 2012 Olympian, I’ve been a world champion, I’ve boxed great fighters and I’ve paid my dues to get here. I’m here for a reason and from my hard work, and that’s going to be the difference. Devin is an elusive and smart defensive fighter, but I don’t feel he has the experience that I have. He has good range, and he uses his jab to keep on the outside, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before, I’ve seen multiple styles in the ring and whatever he brings, I’ll adapt.

“I feel that he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t have confidence in himself and he needs people around him to boost, build and gain his confidence. Me – I am self-confident, self-motivated, I know what I am doing and what I am capable of, and I am going to get him out of there.”