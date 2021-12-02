WBA #2 ranked heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (20-1-1, 14 KOs) will rematch Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs) tonight in the TrillerVerz IV ten-round main event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Hunter defeated Forrest in 2014 by way of unanimous decision.

Hunter, who is also world ranked #7 by the WBC and #6 by the WBO, is well are of the durability of Forrest. He was extended the full eight round distance for the first time in his career in their first fight. Stopping Forrest this time around would be impressive given Forrest’s ability to bounce back when hurt as shown in his most recent televised performance.

How does it feel to be fighting in New York for the second consecutive time?

I am excited to be back here. I am very comfortable and in the same hotel as last time. The atmosphere here is really good and I am ready to fight.

How have you remained focused as Forrest was not your original opponent?

I am professional and things like this happen in boxing. I have a very good team around me we stayed on track until the opponent was finalized. My weight is good and I am in excellent condition. I have been in training for this date for quite some time so I stayed focused and am well prepared.

What do you most remember about your first fight with Forrest?

I remember he had a very good chin. It was early on in my career and I used my skills en route to the clear decision victory.

Do you feel that since he is seeking revenge he is coming in as a hungry fighter?

I feel that I am entering the fight even hungrier. I trained and fought hard to get to where I am. I am not overlooking him at all. I am actually entering the fight on the B side as he is promoted by the local promoter Lou DiBella. I have been here before. I am coming in extremely motivated to win this fight.

What were your thoughts seeing him in his draw versus unbeaten olympian Zhilei Zhang earlier this year?

It looked like he might get stopped early on but he is very resilient came back on strong. It just shows you that he is a fighter that you cannot count out and will fight you up until the very end.

How big would it be for you stop him tonight?

I think it would make a statement. He has shown that it is no easy feat to stop him inside the distance. I think me stopping him would be meaningful.

What are your immediate goals?

It begins with me winning this fight tonight and fighting for and winning a world title in 2022.

* * *

Tonight’s TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month.

Following boxing, the telecast includes a VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia from the world-famous Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.