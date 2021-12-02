Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor and WBO #1 contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall will meet face-to-face for a two-city press tour to announce their upcoming showdown February 26 at The SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The tour kicks off Tuesday in Taylor’s hometown of Edinburgh, Scotland, and moves on to London the following day.

Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since unifying all four belts in May with a convincing decision over the previously undefeated Jose Ramirez. Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs), from Chorley, England, is a former British and WBO Intercontinental champion.

The bout will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.