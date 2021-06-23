June 23, 2021
Boxing News

Tank, Loma, Martinez, Morrell favored

It’s not quite the perfect storm this Saturday evening, buy three boxing cards will be simultaneously competing for your attention.

  • Gervonta Davis is about a 5:1 favorite to dethrone WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios on PPV.
  • Former three-division titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko is a 12:1 to 20:1 favorite over Masayoshi Nakatani on ESPN+.
  • WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez is a 25:1 pick over Joel Cordova on DAZN

On Sunday, FOX (and FS1) will have the only boxing show in town when WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell is a 20:1 favorite to beat Mario Cazares.

Justis Huni out of the Olympics
Gamboa injured, new foe for Colbert

