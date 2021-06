Justis Huni out of the Olympics By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni’s plans to compete in the 2021 Japan Olympics are over. Huni reinjured a knuckle in his right hand in his KO win over Paul Gallen last week and has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Olympic team. The injury will require surgery. Tank, Loma, Martinez, Morrell favored

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.