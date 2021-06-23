WBO #3 and IBF #7 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (22-2-1, 11 KOs) faces Oscar Richard (7-3-1, 2 KOs) on Sunday the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. The full 14-bout card will air on the Salita Promotions YouTube channel starting at 9AM ET and 6AM PT.
