Undefeated WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) will now face WBC #2 featherweight Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday, July 3, headlining the live Showtime Championship Boxing telecast at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Nyambayar replaces Yuriorkis Gamboa, who was originally scheduled to face Colbert before suffering an injury during training camp.
The telecast begins will also feature unbeaten rising star Michel Rivera battling lightweight contender Jon Fernández in a 135-pound WBA title eliminator in the co-main event.
Went from a corpse to a legit threat!!
This is def an upgrade fight. A serious fight. I figured Gamboa would get injured during the fight. He’s slowing down and injury prone.
King Tug is a True test for Colbert and is the best style to get Colbert in an exciting fight.