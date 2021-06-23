Undefeated WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) will now face WBC #2 featherweight Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday, July 3, headlining the live Showtime Championship Boxing telecast at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Nyambayar replaces Yuriorkis Gamboa, who was originally scheduled to face Colbert before suffering an injury during training camp.

The telecast begins will also feature unbeaten rising star Michel Rivera battling lightweight contender Jon Fernández in a 135-pound WBA title eliminator in the co-main event.