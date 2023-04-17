WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is currently a 2.5 to 1 favorite to defeat Ryan “Kingry” Garcia on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Showtime’s PPV price is $84.99, however, if you have DAZN you can get the PPV for $60.
A limited number of tickets have been opened up for Saturday’s clash and can be purchased at AXS.com.
I hope this turns out to be an exciting fight between two young champions in their prime. I am a fan of both of these knockout artists but If I had to make a bet I’d go with Tank only because Ryan has been hurt and dropped.
I am still picking Garcia for this fight.
Garcia better keep his **%#^^* chin tucked and hands up or else he will lose by TKO or KO.
Unanimous decision for garcia. Jab, jab, jab, hook off jab. Tie up when Davis gets inside. Wash rinse repeat.
Sounds like a Tyson Fury plan. Fury is the master of holding on the inside. 🙂
Tank’s counter punching will be one of the keys to his victory in this fight. Garcia may have great hand speed with his offense, but he lacks in his defense with limited head movement. Unless Garcia has improved in his head movement and lateral body movement, I feel Tank will take the win by a TKO. Keep in mind Garcia is no slouch as a fighter. Garcia was dropped by Luke Campbell with a counter and Campbell is no huge power puncher. Garcia did rally to win that fight, but one can only hope Garcia has improved on defense since that time.
$85 for this event? WTH!! Not like it’s Spence vs Crawford for the Undisputed World Championship! Mark my words this will be a new trend…..