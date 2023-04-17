WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is currently a 2.5 to 1 favorite to defeat Ryan “Kingry” Garcia on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Showtime’s PPV price is $84.99, however, if you have DAZN you can get the PPV for $60.

A limited number of tickets have been opened up for Saturday’s clash and can be purchased at AXS.com.

_