By Joe Koizumi

WBO #3 flyweight, Japanese southpaw Riku Kano (15-3-1, 7 KOs), 112, barely kept his regional belt as he was held to a split draw (115-113, 113-115, 114-114) with lefty compatriot Daiki Kameyama (10-5-2, 3 KOs), 112, over twelve hard-fought rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Kameyama fought well, taking the initiative in early rounds, but the more experienced champ Kano gradually regained his rhythm and showed his last surge to retain his title with his best effort.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.