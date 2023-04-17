April 17, 2023
Ozaki
Photo by Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten ex-amateur star Yuga Ozaki (3-0, 3 KOs), 108, impressively acquired the WBC Youth light-flyweight belt as he decked Thailand’s former Muay-thai campaigner Worawut Salaptan (4-2, 4 KOs), 105.5, in the opening session and halted him with a furious combination that dropped him again and prompted the referee’s intervention at 2:12 of the second round on Sunday in Osaka, Japan.

Ozaki, a taller southpaw, kept battering the Thai lefty in the long range and punished him so effectively that Worawut couldn’t fight back well. Ozaki will make his first defense of the WBC Youth belt this summer.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.

