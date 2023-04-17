By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #8, WBC #10, WBA #11 super lightweight Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) will be in action against tough Mexican Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) on May 6 at the Estadio Akron, Zakopan, Jalisco, Mexico on the undercard of the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. John Ryder 168-pound IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO championship event. Spark is currently in Thailand training and was interviewed by Paul Nasari.

Steve Spark: “It’s always hard training in Thailand and that’s why my trainer Brendan Smith brought Michael Katsidis here for all their world title fights as it has the harshest conditions in the world with temperatures up to 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) where you got to spar and run and keep up the same work rate.

“It’s a good place to really focus. We have a great camp setup here. I got good sparring partners and good running partners. We got four days left here then we go to Mexico. There are two more weeks of training before the fight with Gabriel Valenzuela.

“I feel in the best shape of my career and I know if you cut corners in training you’re going to get found out in the ring. I always put pressure on myself in training and my trainer Brendan is always putting the reins on me because I am always wanting to go, go, go – even on my rest days. As I have gotten older I have really started to understand about rest days and how you must let the body recuperate.

“This fight against Gabriel Valenzuela is as big as it gets on a Canelo Alvarez undercard in Jalisco, Guadalajara. It’s Canelo’s homecoming after twelve years. For me to be asked by Eddie Hearn to feature on that card, I feel honored and excited. It’s a great opportunity and this is what this sport is about. I am going there for my own legacy. When I look back in five years, I can say this is what I have done. It’s a step along the way to a world title fight.“