Rakhmiov-Cordina first faceoff IBF super featherweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhmiov and Joe Cordina first face off with the iconic backdrop of Cardiff Castle ahead of their world title fight this weekend on DAZN. Rozicki-Olivier collide June 10 in Nova Scotia Tank-Kingry Notes Like this: Like Loading...

