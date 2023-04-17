April 17, 2023
Boxing News

Rakhmiov-Cordina first faceoff

0k8a9857
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

IBF super featherweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhmiov and Joe Cordina first face off with the iconic backdrop of Cardiff Castle ahead of their world title fight this weekend on DAZN.

