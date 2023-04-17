Three Lions Promotions (Daniel Otter) has announced a June 10 card in Syndey, Nova Scotia, headlined by a twelve-round cruiserweight clash between former world title challenger and WBC #6 Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (17-1-0, 16 KOs) and current EBU European Union champion Jean Jacques “Hercule” Olivier (15-2-1, 10 KOs) of Paris France.

Rozicki, ranked in the top 15 by all four major sanctioning bodies, suffered his only loss against Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) in October of 2021 when he challenged for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title.

Olivier made global headlines in 2019 after being shot in the chest during an alleged confrontation in a supermarket car park in France. Since the life-altering incident, which had left Olivier in intensive care and questioned his abilities to continue boxing, he has made a miraculous comeback and became the Euro champion, beating Olivier Vautrain (18-4-1, 8 KOs) by RTD last March.

According to Otter, Rozicki’s opponent is the one who will give him the work needed to become a world champion at cruiserweight. “We want Rozicki to make a statement in front of the Halifax crowd alongside the co-main event and undercard. Olivier is a great technical boxer. This isn’t the optimal style match-up for Ryan, but he needs to face boxers of this caliber and style to ensure he is ready when his chance at a cruiserweight world title presents itself. We are here to give the fans what they deserve which is real fights under the big lights.”

The undercard will see Rozicki’s stablemates: Ukrainian Light Heavyweight standout Artur Ziyatdinov (14-1-0, 10KOs) pitted against Francisco Rivas (18-4-0, 6Kos) of Mexico, Junior Middleweight prospect Jake Daoust (5-1, 3KOs) of Orangeville ON taking on fellow Canadian Roody Rene (2-7-1) of Montreal QC, and former Olympian Lightweight Reda Benbaziz (2-0, 1KO) of Montreal QC against a TBA. The card will also include further local talent with a trio of fighters from Halifax taking on all Canadian opposition. Kyle McNeil (13-4-1, 2KOs) against Dylan Rushton (2-9-3) of Ontario, Canada for 8 rounds or less in the welterweight division. Brett Beaton (3-1, 2KOs) taking on Mikhail Miller of Ontario, Canada and Daniel Beaupre (3-2, 2KOs) pitted against Drake Olchowecki of Ontario, Canada.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by triller beginning at 7:00 PM AST.