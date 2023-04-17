April 17, 2023
Boxing News

Morrell: My goal is to steal the show

423a4391
iRull Fotos by Hosanna Rull

Undefeated WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. says he has no concerns about a late change in opponent as he prepares to face Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao this Saturday in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV in Las Vegas. “I have plans to take him out and send another message to the entire super middleweight division,” proclaimed Morrell. “Falcao is a good fighter, but I’m better in all aspects.

“With all the big fights in the super middleweight, winning this fight means everything. If I’m going to fight David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo or any of the other big names in boxing, I must win this fight. So, everything is on the line on April 22. A win will get me to the biggest fights in the sport.

“My goal is to shine on the big stage and steal the show.”

Rozicki-Olivier collide June 10 in Nova Scotia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >