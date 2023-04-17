Undefeated WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. says he has no concerns about a late change in opponent as he prepares to face Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao this Saturday in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV in Las Vegas. “I have plans to take him out and send another message to the entire super middleweight division,” proclaimed Morrell. “Falcao is a good fighter, but I’m better in all aspects.

“With all the big fights in the super middleweight, winning this fight means everything. If I’m going to fight David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo or any of the other big names in boxing, I must win this fight. So, everything is on the line on April 22. A win will get me to the biggest fights in the sport.

“My goal is to shine on the big stage and steal the show.”